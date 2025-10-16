DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh trader Charanjiv Singh on national welfare board

Chandigarh trader Charanjiv Singh on national welfare board

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:28 PM Oct 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) chairman Charanjiv Singh has been nominated as a member of the National Traders’ Welfare Board by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Department.

Advertisement

Charanjiv will represent Chandigarh for a period of two years. CBM president Sanjeev Chadha, vice-chairman Diwakar Sahoonja, chief adviser Bhupinder Narad and patron Gursharan Batra congratulated him on the appointment.

Advertisement

Chadha said the appointment would empower the CBM to effectively take up the interests of traders and businesses in the UT and Punjab at the national level.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts