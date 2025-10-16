Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) chairman Charanjiv Singh has been nominated as a member of the National Traders’ Welfare Board by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Department.
Advertisement
Charanjiv will represent Chandigarh for a period of two years. CBM president Sanjeev Chadha, vice-chairman Diwakar Sahoonja, chief adviser Bhupinder Narad and patron Gursharan Batra congratulated him on the appointment.
Advertisement
Chadha said the appointment would empower the CBM to effectively take up the interests of traders and businesses in the UT and Punjab at the national level.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement