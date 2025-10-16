Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) chairman Charanjiv Singh has been nominated as a member of the National Traders’ Welfare Board by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Department.

Charanjiv will represent Chandigarh for a period of two years. CBM president Sanjeev Chadha, vice-chairman Diwakar Sahoonja, chief adviser Bhupinder Narad and patron Gursharan Batra congratulated him on the appointment.

Chadha said the appointment would empower the CBM to effectively take up the interests of traders and businesses in the UT and Punjab at the national level.