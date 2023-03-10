Chandigarh traders’ body forms new executive

Chandigarh, March 9
The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) has constituted an 11-member executive body for the year 2023-24.
Newly elected CBM president Charanjiv Singh said Sat Pal Gupta was nominated as the chairman, Parshotam Mahajan as vice-chairman, Anil Vohra as patron, Diwakar Sahoonja as patron-cum-official spokesperson, Gursharan Batra as patron, Subhash Narang as senior vice-president, Naresh Mahajan, Sanjeev Chadha, Kamaljit Singh Panchhi and Baljinder Singh Gujral as general secretaries and Radhey Lal Bajaj as finance secretary.
He said a meeting of the executive body would be held every two months and a general body meeting every four months to involve members in the day-to-day working of the CBM.
