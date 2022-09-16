Chandigarh traders meet Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

A delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal today called on UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit over tax/interest notices of lakhs of rupees issued by the Excise and Taxation Department.

Mandal president Charanjiv Singh and general secretary Baljinder Singh Gujral were accompanied by city BJP president Arun Sood during the meeting.

Charanjiv Singh said, “Dealers in Chandigarh are in a great trouble due to huge tax demands of old VAT assessment cases because of non-supply of some C-Forms by the purchasing dealers of other states.” Dealers of Chandigarh had delivered the goods and without any fault on their part, they are being forced to pay hefty amounts as tax, interest, etc, he added.

