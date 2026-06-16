Chandigarh Traders meet DGP Sagar Preet Hooda over security

A delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal on Monday met DGP Sagar Preet Hooda. The delegation expressed concern over the law and order situation in city markets.

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The delegation included Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Sanjeev Chadha and chairman Charanjeev Singh.

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Chadha submitted a memorandum on behalf of city traders, seeking immediate steps to instil a sense of security among shopkeepers.

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The DGP urged the delegation to ensure that all market welfare associations deploy their own security personnel at entry and exit points of each market. Hooda said the murder case was being pursued with utmost seriousness.

A delegation of the Chandigarh Chemists Association also met the DGP and submitted a representation. The delegation urged the DGP to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused, strengthen security measures for chemists and traders.