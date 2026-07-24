Chandigarh traders meet Home Secy over vending zones

Traders have opposed the proposal to create 11 new vending zones in the city.

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A delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) on Thursday met UT Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar and expressed its concern over the proposed vending zones.

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During the meeting, the delegation comprising CBM president Sanjeev Chadha, chairman Charanjiv Singh and other office-bearers stated that markets were already congested and new vending zones would further worsen the traffic situation and sanitation while hitting their businesses. They opposed the proposal sent to the Chief Architect for final approval, stating that the Town Vending Committee of the Municipal Corporation had earlier decided against creating any such new zones.

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Charanjiv Singh said instead of creating new zones, the UT Administration should accommodate new vendors at existing vending sites. He claimed that the Home Secretary assured them that he would review the matter and consider their concerns.