Chandigarh traders meet SSP

A delegation of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM), led by its president Sanjiv Chadha, vice-chairman Diwakar Sahoonja and executive member Navdeep Sharma, met SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and demanded more security arrangements in markets during the festival season.

They asked the SSP to enhance patrolling in markets, particularly during evening hours.

Chadha said the SSP assured the delegation that instructions had already been issued to respective SHOs to increase patrolling in markets during evening hours and the police department would coordinate with the Municipal Corporation during their anti-encroachment drives against illegal vendors.

The traders demanded strict action against illegal vendors to keep parking areas clear. The delegation provided a list of CBM members representing various sector markets in the city to facilitate coordination.