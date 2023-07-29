Chandigarh traders seek more time to register shops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

A delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) called on Assistant Labour Commissioner Naveen Sharma and submitted a memorandum, requesting him to extend the last date for the registration of shops from July 31 to December 31.

The delegation consisting of Charanjiv Singh, Anil Vohra, Ravinder Singh, Pritpal Singh Sodhi, Harjit Singh, Sanjiv Grover, said though a majority of city traders had registered themselves under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958, as applicable to Chandigarh, still a large number of them were yet to do the same. As the traders were busy filing GST and income tax returns for which the last date was July 31, the delegation wanted the deadline for registration be extended.

Even those traders who were required to get their accounts audited had to file their return up by September 30, they said, requesting for extension till December 31.

They said Sharma had assured them of a favourable response and that he would send the file to the Deputy Commissioner for approval.

Sharma, meanwhile, appealed to the traders to get themselves registered at the earliest as it was a onetime process and a valid proof of existence of their establishment in the city.