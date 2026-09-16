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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh traders to join drive against drug abuse

Chandigarh traders to join drive against drug abuse

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) has decided to actively join the UT Administration’s campaign against drug abuse.

A meeting of senior functionaries of the CBM, chaired by its president Sanjiv Chadha, was held today to deliberate on initiatives to be adopted by various markets in the city for the effective implementation of the anti-drug campaign. The meeting was attended by representatives of various market welfare associations.

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In his address, Chadha said, “As an important and integral part of society, the CBM is duty-bound to participate in this vital social reform activity.”

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Representatives of associations of various markets, including the Sector 26 Grain Market, Kohinoor Complex Market, Sector 19, 37, 26 and 46 markets and Manimajra, have agreed to hold awareness camps in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, CBM chairman Charanjiv Singh urged the Administration to arrange additional parking space in view of the upcoming festival season.

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