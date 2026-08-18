Chandigarh traffic alert: Major road stretch washed away amid heavy rain; check route, diversion

Chandigarh was battered by heavy rain on Tuesday. The rain triggered waterlogging and massive traffic jams across the city.

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Due to heavy rainfall, a portion of the road leading from Transport Light Point towards Grain Market Chowk (Madhya Marg) has been washed out, causing an obstruction to normal traffic movement.

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#TrafficAdvisory #trafficalerts General public is advised that due to heavy rainfall, a portion of the road from Transport Light Point towards Grain Market Chowk (Madhya Marg) has been washed out, affecting normal traffic movement.Traffic coming from Panchkula will be pic.twitter.com/jbxdFqvcH9 — Chandigarh Traffic Police (@trafficchd) August 18, 2026

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In view of public safety, traffic coming from Panchkula will be diverted from Transport Light Point via the backside of Police Lines and towards ITI Light Point.

Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretch, follow the diversion route, and cooperate with Chandigarh Traffic Police personnel deployed on the spot.