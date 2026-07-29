Chandigarh traffic chaos irks residents of Sectors 44, 45, 51 and 63

Residents of Sector 44, 45, 51, 63 are having a harrowing time since today morning as many internal roads in these sectors have been barricaded due to security arrangements on the Chandigarh-Mohali border due to the proposed SAD (Waris Punjab De) foot march from Gurdwara Amb Sahib to Punjab CM House in Chandigarh.

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The Chandigarh police have made hyper security arrangements to stop the march at the border and prevent the protesters from entering Chandigarh.

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The Mohali-Chandigarh border was barricaded and fortified with police personnel, barbed wires, anti-riot vehicles and water cannons stationed on the Chandigarh side of the border.

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At Sector 51, the police have put barricades on all entry and exit roads, leaving a narrow passage for outlet near MC petrol pump. Confusion prevailed on the road outside the maingate of Burail jail where barricades have been erected in the middle of the road stretch, with commuters taking U-turn on a straight road.

Area residents are criticising Chandigarh Traffic Police’s "mindless management" in Whatsapp groups of housing societies here.

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In Sector 44, buses and trucks are jostling for space among two wheelers and four wheelers through narrow internal roads in residential areas. Irate residents were seen venting their ire on traffic cops stationed at intersection for the traffic management mess.

SAD (Waris Punjabi De) workers set out for a foot march from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali to gherao the house of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding the release of jailed Member of Parliament Amritpal in Dibrugarh.

Traffic lights have been switched off on main road in these sectors.