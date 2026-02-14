Chandigarh traffic cops sensitise college students to road safety

The UT Traffic Police organised a special awareness campaign on road safety and emergency care training across colleges in the city today.

The initiative, conducted in partnership with Value Life Foundation and Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd, was aimed at sensitising the youth about responsible road behaviour and sustainable transport practices.

The campaign was carried out under the leadership of DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda.

Over 550 students participated in awareness sessions at the Post Graduate College in Sector 46, DAV College in Sector 10 and CCET Diploma Wing in Sector 26.

Experts provided training on road safety norms, first aid and emergency response in the event of accidents. Foundation and Suzuki representatives also addressed the students.

At the conclusion of the sessions, participants took a road safety pledge, committing themselves to strict adherence to traffic rules and contribute towards making Chandigarh a zero-accident death city.

In addition, a separate public awareness drive was conducted at Press Light Point, Sector 18, and Transport Light Point, Sector 26. Around 2,000 people were educated about reducing vehicular emissions, the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and switching off engines at traffic signals to minimise air and noise pollution.

Dr Parvesh Sharma, Inspector and In-charge of the Children Traffic Park, along with her team, also highlighted key provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, including amendments effective from September 1, 2019, as well as relevant rules under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the Motor Vehicle Driving Regulations, 2017.