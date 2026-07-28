Chandigarh Traffic Police issue advisory in view of Waris Punjab De rally on Wednesday

Owing to the scheduled Waris Punjab De rally from Gurdwara Amb Sahib to the Punjab governor's house on Wednesday, Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued an advisory for commuters between Chandigarh and Mohali and near ISBT-43 to avoid certain routes due to special arrangements in the city from 9.30 am.

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Traffic movement will remain diverted/restricted on the road stretch from the UT-Mohali border (behind Burail Jail) to Sector 50/51 Chowk, and further from the Sector 50/51 Chowk to Sector 44/45-50/51 Chowk (Gaushala Chowk) along Sarovar Path, including the Sector 44/45 Light Point.

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Similarly, restrictions or diversions will be in place on the road stretch from Sector 43/44/51/52 Chowk (ISBT Chowk) to Sector 44/45-50/51 Chowk (Gaushala Chowk) and further towards Sector 45-46/49/50 Chowk on Vikas Marg including Sector 43/44 Light Point and Sector 45/46 Light Point.

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Inter-State buses have been advised to use alternative routes to access ISBT, Sector 43, Chandigarh, in order to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimise congestion in the affected areas.

Commuters are advised to use alternative routes and follow real-time updates on social media handles of Chandigarh Traffic Police (X, Facebook & Instagram (@trafficchd) (@Chandigarh TrafficPolice) and (@trafficchd).