Chandigarh Traffic Police requests cancellation of 69 wrongly levied challans

People shouldn’t be afraid of being challaned for jumping traffic signals to give way to an ambulance or VIP carcade.

Sachin Yadav, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has cancelled around 69 such challans on a request made by the Chandigarh Traffic Police. The traffic police approached the court for cancellation of the challans issued for jumping signals after it was found that the violators had genuine reasons.

In the request made to the CJM court, the Inspector in-charge of Police Command and Control Centre (PCCC) Sector 17, Chandigarh, said CCTV cameras are working round-the-clock at various points in the city and traffic violations are being captured. The captured violations are processed by the Local Processing Unit and pushed to ITMS e-Challan Smart City System. The captured videos and images are seen by the operators and details of the vehicles are matched. After verification, they are pushed to NIC-e Challan Portal. On approval, auto-generated SMS notice is sent on the registered mobile number of the vehicle violator along with a payment link.

He said the virtual court was in existence since September 2023 and e-challans, except non-compoundable offences, were sent to virtual court after 30 days from the date of issuance.

Various requests have been received at PCCC to cancel their challans due to certain reasons and some were found genuine. But the challans have already been sent to the court and that is why they are unable to consider the requests.

After hearing the arguments, Yadav said it was clear that an inquiry had already been conducted by the Inspector PCCC, Traffic Department, and the challans mentioned were found to be wrongly issued. The court said this was a good initiative taken by the Traffic Department and they should keep checking the challans issued by them in a routine manner, so that no wrong challan was levied.