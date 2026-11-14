Chandigarh Traffic Police to review timings of lights on major roundabouts

The Chandigarh Traffic Police will deploy traffic personnel at identified congested roundabouts and major intersections during peak morning and evening hours, particularly where fixed signal cycles cause excessive accumulation of traffic.

Manual traffic regulation by personnel on the ground shall override fixed signal timings whenever necessary to ensure the free and safe flow of traffic. The traffic police have submitted a detailed plan to manage the traffic at the busiest roundabouts before the Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utilities Services), Chandigarh, during the hearing of a petition filed by a city resident, Sukhvinder Singh.

In the petition, he has prayed before the PLA to issue necessary directions to the Chandigarh Administration and Traffic Police for taking steps to solve traffic problems at roundabouts.

He said that the traffic lights installed at major intersections of the city have become a major source of pollution due to the wrong policies of the administration.

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He said that the timing of the traffic lights have been fixed without making any study at many roundabouts of the city. Due to this, the roundabouts have been witnessing heavy traffic at all times.

The PLA, in the order, says that during the course of hearing with the persuasive efforts of this forum, an amicable settlement arrived at between the parties and following the mutually agreed terms and direction have been settled for the implementation by the respondent authorities.

As per the plan, the Traffic Police shall undertake a scientific review of signal timings on major roundabouts and intersections and implement dynamic timings based on actual vehicular volume rather than maintaining fixed, unnecessarily lengthy red/green cycles throughout the day. Red light timings are to be increased after proper expert study.

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During late-night, early-morning, demonstrably low traffic periods, signals installed at suitable roundabouts shall be switched off or placed on flashing mode where traffic and safety assessments so permit, thereby preventing unnecessary stopping of vehicles to avoid resultant noise and air pollution.

It will also examine and implement a suitable countdown display, advance signal system, or adaptive signal system within a fixed timeframe so that road users are aware of remaining waiting times.

Red light durations shall be capped so as not to exceed 90 seconds to prevent heavy queuing, particularly on highway stretches from Tribune Chowk to Grain Market (Sector 39) road. Dedicated manual traffic management shall also be provided during peak hours at ISBT Sector 17 and ISBT Sector 43 under the supervision of senior officers, along with measures to remove beggars and unauthorised vendors.

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The authorities shall coordinate and synchronize signals at consecutive intersections along major planned corridors to establish progressive green-wave corridors wherever technically feasible, reducing frequent stoppages over short distances.

The competent authority shall formulate and notify a traffic management protocol requiring drivers approaching signalised intersections or roundabouts to follow the Stop-Watch-Give Way-Proceed rule, ensuring that entering vehicles do not obstruct traffic already moving within the junction.

Proper lane bifurcation and markings shall be executed before light points at roundabouts to segregate straight-moving traffic from extreme right-turning traffic, thereby reducing congestion at signal entry points.

The Chandigarh Administration, Traffic Police, Municipal Corporation, Pollution Control Committee, and Chandigarh Smart City Limited shall establish a joint monthly review mechanism to examine CCTV congestion data, average wait times, signal efficiency, idling violations, honking, and pollution indicators.

A joint compliance and action-taken report regarding the assessment and phased execution of these terms shall be submitted by the respondents before this Permanent Lok Adalat within a period of 90 days.