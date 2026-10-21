Chandigarh trail by 289 runs against MP

The Chandigarh U-23 team trails Madhya Pradesh by 289 runs with six wickets in hand on Day 2 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the Sector 16 cricket stadium. The visitors posted 459, with two players scoring half-centuries, while the hosts reached 170/4 at stumps.

Resuming at 365/4, Madhya Pradesh went on to score 459. Overnight unbeaten batter Soham Patwardhan scored 75 off 118 balls, with seven boundaries, while Manal Chauhan made 51 off 88 balls, including eight boundaries.

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The duo helped the side cross the 400-run mark before Patwardhan fell to Aryan Duggal.

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The bowler then dismissed Anvesh Chawla (0). Sahil Kumar claimed the wickets of Saumy Pandey (27), Pushkar Vishwakarma (12) and Vishnu Bhardwaj (15) to wrap up the visitors’ innings at 459.

Duggal and Kumar claimed three wickets each, while Raghav Verma took two and Chetan Rehdu one.

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In reply, Chandigarh suffered early setbacks as Dushyant Thamman (4), Arnav Bansal (13) and Dipender Kush (12) failed to stay at the crease for long.

However, Verma remained unbeaten on 64 off 131 balls, including nine boundaries, while Nikhil Kumar scored 37 off 42 balls, with six boundaries.

Devang Kaushik contributed 33 off 110 balls, including three boundaries, before being dismissed by YS Chauhan.