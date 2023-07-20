Chandigarh transfer policy goes for a toss

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 19

Even after the implementation of the inter-departmental transfer policy, more than 200 employees are still posted at one place for the past more than three years.

According to information obtained under the RTI Act, 216 employees have been working at the same seat for more than three years, with some them for nearly 8-10 years, in various departments of the UT Administration.

As per the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), no employee can stay at one seat for more than three years. However, 41 personnel, the highest number of employees working as clerks, senior assistant superintendents, junior engineers and executive engineers, are at present posted in in the UT Secretariat, Sector 9, who have completed more than three years. Some of them have been working on the same seat for nearly 10 years.

“Many departments such as the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh Housing Board and the Health Department have not provided the information,” said RK Garg, who obtained the information under the RTI Act. He said the UT Administration should implement the inter-departmental transfer policy in all its offices to ensure complete transparency.

A senior official said instructions had been issued to all departments to transfer employees who have completed three years on a single seat.

In November last year, the UT Department of Personnel had issued transfer orders for 61 employees from various departments. Among these employees, the highest number of 26 was from the Estate Office.

On June 10 last year, the Administration had ordered the transfer and posting orders of 36 Superintendents (Grade I and II) of various departments with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had approved the inter-departmental transfer policy for the Administration in January 2018.

