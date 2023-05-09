 Chandigarh: Travel agents booked for fraud : The Tribune India

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked several persons for cheating. Complainant Manoj Kumar, a resident of Hoshiarpur, alleged Lovish Mahajan, Vivek Saini and others, all from I-Abroad Education and Immigration, Sector 42, duped him of Rs 6.85 lakh on the pretext of providing study visa. A case under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC and 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered at Sector 36 police station. TNS

UP man held for raping minor

Zirakpur: The police have arrested Budaun (UP) native Mohkam Singh, alias Pankaj Verma, for allegedly raping a minor from Baltana. Based on human and technical inputs, the suspect was nabbed from Panchkula. He was working as a servant at the complainant’s house and allegedly raped the minor girl several times while both her parents were away for work. A case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and 4 of the POCSO Act was registered at the Zirakpur police station on May 2. TNS

1 arrested for snatching phone

Panchkula: The Sector 26 crime branch of the Panchkula police have arrested a man for snatching a mobile phone from a woman. The suspect was identified as Praveen Kumar, alias Kunal, a resident of Sector 56. The incident took place on April 17, when the victim, who works at Sector 9 here, was returning home to Mani Majra after finishing her job. While she was walking, a person riding a scooty and wearing a helmet came from behind and snatched her phone before fleeing the scene. On her complaint, a case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 7 police station. TNS

Realtors hold protest at Z’pur

Zirakpur: Realtors, property dealers and businessmen on Monday staged a protest against the 'wrong' policies of the Punjab Government at the sub-tehsil office here, which have allegedly hit the realty sector hard. Led by Property Dealers' Association president Gulshan Arora, the protesters held banners and posters in their hands and raised slogans against the government. Arora said big promises were made by the government before coming to power, which had not been fulfilled. "The NOC issue has brought the work to standstill. Common people are being harassed by imposing the condition," he said. The protesters demanded a Chief Minister Office inquiry into the registries done at Zirakpur and Dera Bassi during the past two months. The probe would reveal that registries were done without NOC by paying money, they alleged. TNS

Valedictory function

Chandigarh: The valedictory function of ‘Saksham 2023’ (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav), a fortnight campaign to create awareness among citizens about the acute need for petroleum conservation, was held at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Sector 26, here. A “nukkad natak”, which conveyed the message of need to save petroleum, was staged. Everyone present there took a pledge to conserve petrol. TNS

Envoy celebrates coronation

Chandigarh: The British Deputy High Commission here hosted a Tea Garden Party to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The event was attended by government officials, business leaders and British nationals. Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett said, “It is an historic occasion for the British people.” TNS

Harshbir claims badminton gold

Chandigarh: Harshbir Singh of Ludhiana claimed the boys’ U-11 title at the Punjab State Ranking Badminton Tournament held at the Sector 78 Sports Complex. Agrim Kumar for Gurdaspur claimed silver. In the boys’ U-13 final, Zorawar Singh of Jalandhar defeated Wazir Singh of Ludhiana.Japleen Kaur from Ferozepur won the girls’ U-11 title by defeating Aunika Duggal. Ashok Kaushal, president, Mohali District Badminton Association, along with Parminder Sharma, general secretary, gave away prizes to the winners.

