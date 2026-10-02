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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Tricity weather swings again, city records 2nd hottest day in Punjab

Chandigarh Tricity weather swings again, city records 2nd hottest day in Punjab

Mohali records Punjab’s highest night temperature at 23.9°C, while Panchkula is coolest in Tricity by day and night

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:41 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Weather swung sharply again across the Chandigarh Tricity on Friday, with Chandigarh recording the second-highest maximum temperature in Punjab at 35°C, while Mohali recorded the highest minimum temperature in Punjab at 23.9°C. Panchkula remained the coolest in the Tricity, recording a maximum of 32.5°C and minimum of 21°C.

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature rose 0.4°C from Thursday and was 2.4°C above normal, making it the second hottest among the Punjab stations listed in the IMD bulletin, after Bathinda and Faridkot, which recorded 35.1°C. Its minimum temperature was 22°C, just 0.1°C below normal.

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Mohali recorded a maximum of 33.6°C, up 0.1°C from Thursday, and a minimum of 23.9°C, which was the highest night temperature among the Punjab stations listed in the bulletin. The minimum was 0.4°C above normal.

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Panchkula recorded the Tricity’s lowest day and night temperatures at 32.5°C and 21°C, respectively. Its maximum was 0.6°C higher than the previous day, while the minimum was 0.2°C above normal. The 32.5°C maximum also placed Panchkula among the coolest locations in Haryana, second only to the lower readings at some stations listed by the IMD.

There was no rainfall in Chandigarh during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am, nor from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Friday. The seasonal rainfall total for October remained nil.

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At the Chandigarh weather observatory, relative humidity ranged from a minimum of 50 per cent to a maximum of 88 per cent.

Dry spell ahead, isolated showers later

The IMD has forecast dry weather across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on October 2-6, with no weather warning issued for the period. Isolated rainfall is forecast over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on October 7 and 8.

For the Tricity, maximum temperatures are forecast at 35°C on October 3 and 4, 34°C on October 5, 33°C on October 6 and 32°C on October 7, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 24°C through October 6 before dipping to 23°C on October 7.

The latest temperature swing comes a day after Chandigarh’s weather summary showed the city had ended the southwest monsoon with a 15 per cent rainfall deficit, receiving 721.2 mm against the normal 844.9 mm during June-September. September, however, ended with near-normal rainfall of 132.2 mm against 131.4 mm, or one per cent above normal.

The September monthly report had also recorded a 34.2°C average maximum temperature, the highest September average maximum since 2011 except 2020, while the month’s lowest minimum was 19°C.

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