Chandigarh Tricity’s weather flips script, rain set to steal the weekend

A sharp swing in weather conditions has set the stage for a wet weekend in the Chandigarh Tricity, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning and strong gusty winds at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday.

The warning comes as the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from this part of the region.

Advertisement

As the region experienced a sharp swing in weather conditions ahead of a wet weekend on Friday, Chandigarh and Mohali recorded the warmest night in the entire region with 26°C minimum temperature, which was among the highest across Punjab and Haryana, at par with Faridkot.

Advertisement

Chandigarh’s maximum temperature fell sharply by 3.1°C to 32°C, while its minimum was 2.6°C above normal.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for Saturday and Sunday for and Chandigarh, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning, along with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places. The Tricity is forecast to witness partly cloudy conditions with thunderstorm/rain activity on both days.

Advertisement

Mohali’s maximum temperature also fell sharply by 3.4°C to 32°C, with the minimum at 26°C. Panchkula remained the coolest in the Tricity, recording a maximum of 30.2°C and minimum of 25.2°C.

Chandigarh received no rainfall during the period under observation. Relative humidity remained high, ranging between 67 per cent and 82 per cent.

The Tricity’s maximum temperature is forecast at 32°C on Saturday and 30°C on Sunday, while the minimum is expected to be 25°C and 24°C, respectively. No weather warning has been issued from Monday onwards. Scattered rainfall activity remains possible on Monday, with isolated activity on Tuesday.

The weekend spell comes during the withdrawal phase of the Southwest Monsoon. The IMD’s current warning outlook confirms no warning for Chandigarh from Monday onwards.

Chandigarh’s seasonal rainfall stood at 697.6 mm, with the deficit widening to 17.2 per cent. The seasonal accumulation remained unchanged as the city recorded no rainfall during the day.