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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Trophy unveiled for volleyball meet

Chandigarh: Trophy unveiled for volleyball meet

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:58 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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As many as 12 teams will participate in the first All India Girls Volleyball Cash Prize Tournament, ‘Mera Haryana Cup’, starting from October 10.

The tournament’s trophy was unveiled on Wednesday. Kurukshetra University; Dharamsala Himachal Pradesh SAI Team; Chhattisgarh; Jharkhand; Panjab University; Meerut University; Chandigarh University; Chandigarh Coaching Centre; Punjabi University, Patiala; Tanzo Club, Lucknow; Uttar Pradesh Police; MDU, Rohtak and CRPF, Ajmer will participate in the event.

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The winning team will receive a cash prize of Rs 51,000 and a trophy, the runner-up team will get a cash prize of Rs 31,000 and a trophy, while the third-place team will receive a cash prize of Rs 21,000 and a trophy.

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Individual prizes, including, best-setter, outside hitter, middle blocker, opposite, libero, and most valuable player of the tournament will receive a cash prize of Rs 5,000 each.

Former international players and Arjuna Award recipients, Sanjay Phogat and Sube Singh said that the event will promote volleyball at the grassroots level.

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