Chandigarh: TT meet at Sec 50 from Sept 4

The Chandigarh Table Tennis Association will organise the third Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at the Sector 50 Sports Complex from September 4 to 6.

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The tournament will be part of the process for the selection of Chandigarh teams for participation in the upcoming sub-junior, junior and senior national championships to be held later this year.

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The selection will be made on the basis of performance in any two of the three ranking tournaments and state championships. VK Gulati, a former chief coach at the NIS, Patiala, has been appointed as the competition manager for the tournament.

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The competition will be organised for different age groups, including boys' and girls' U-11, U-13, U-15 and U-17 singles . Players can confirm their participation with the organisers at the tournament venue.