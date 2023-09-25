Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Chandigarh, September 24
Weather has become colder as rain lashed several parts of the city in the past 24 hours. According to the Meteorological Department, 11.2 mm of rain was recorded between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday.
It brought down maximum as well as minimum temperatures. The city this monsoon season recorded 1,123.4 mm of rainfall so far, 34.2 per cent more than normal. The weather is expected to stay partly cloudy for the next five days.
The city today recorded 31°C maximum temperature, one degree below normal. While minimum temperature was 21.7°C, two degrees below normal. However, day and night temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 35°C in the next five days and the minimum temperature is expected to stay around 24°C.
