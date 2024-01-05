Chandigarh: Two arrested on theft charge

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for thefts in the city. Firoz Khan of Sector 45 was arrested for stealing copper wire fitting from an AC unit in Sector 44. A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station. Inderaj, alias Indra, a resident of EWS colony, Dhanas, has been arrested for stealing an inverter from a house in Sector 37. A case regarding the incident has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS
Mobile phone snatched
Panchkula: Mukesh of Raipur Rani reported that he was talking on his phone nearby a liquor shop on Tuesday evening when two motorcycle-borne youths snatched his mobile and fled the spot. The Raipur Rani police have registered a case.
