Chandigarh: Two arrested with stolen bike

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Sector 25 residents Sajid and Vishal for using a fake number plate on a stolen motorcycle in Sector 25. A ‘kamanidar’ knife was also recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 473 and 411 of the IPC and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS
Dadu Majra man caught gambling
Chandigarh: A resident of Dadu Majra Colony, Kuldeep, 35, was arrested while gambling behind showrooms in Sector 40 here on Friday. The police recovered Rs 4,100 in cash from his possession. A case under the Gambling Act has been registered. TNS
Snatcher in UT police net
Chandigarh: The police arrested Narwana resident Aman Saroha, 22, for snatching a phone from a Burail resident. In his complaint to the police, Sonu,18, stated that an unidentified motorcyclist snatched his mobile phone near the CRPF Camp, Sector 43, on April 7. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 36 police station. Later, the police arrested Aman for the crime. TNS
Gold chain snatched
Chandigarh: An unidentified scooterist sped away after allegedly snatching a gold chain of a city resident. In her complaint to the police, the 38-year-old victim stated that the incident took place near the Mandi ground in Sector 46 here on Friday. On her complaint, a case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station.
