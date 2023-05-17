Chandigarh: Two booked for Rs 3 lakh fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked two persons for cheating. Complainant Surinder Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur, claimed Paramjeet Singh and a woman cheated him of Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of providing permanent residency of Canada. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Man held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Pankaj, alias Billa, a resident of Sector 56, for possessing 59 nips of country made liquor. The suspect was nabbed near the Sports Complex in Sector 56. A case under the Excise Act has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. The suspect was later released on bail. TNS

JPSA Academy log victory

Mohali: JPSA Cricket Academy defeated SD Cricket Academy by one wicket in the 3rd Krishna Devi North Zone U-25 Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the SD Academy lads were bundled out for 199 runs. Ivraj Ranauta (30), Ehit Salaria (26) and Sherry Maan (26) scored runs for the side. Priyanshu Singh and Milind Kamboj claimed two wickets each, while Lovejit Singh took one. In reply, the JPSA lads scored 203/9 in 41.2 overs. Mani Giri (47) topped the score chart, followed by Vinay Singh (45) and Lovejit Singh (31). Jagjeet Singh claimed a five-wicket haul. TNS

3 selected for NCA meet

Chandigarh: Three players have been selected from the city for the under-19 boys Inter-NCA Tournament to be held from May 28 to June 7 in Ahmedabad. Batter Ishaan Gaba and allrounder Paras will be the part of Team B, while wicketkeeper and batter Aryan Verma will represent Team D.