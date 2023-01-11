Chandigarh: Two boys among 4 held for robbery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Four persons, including two juveniles, have been arrested for robbing a Jagtpura resident. Complainant Laltu Kumar claimed four boys stopped him and robbed him of a mobile phone and Rs 4,400 at knifepoint while returning home on January 6. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station. Two youths, Chander Parkash (20) and Ajay (19), were later arrested and two juveniles apprehended. TNS

Missing boy found in Kharar

Chandigarh: A six-year-old boy, who had been reported missing in Kajheri, Sector 52, on January 6, has been found at Kharar. The police said a door-to-door search in the vicinity of his house was carried out and all police stations in neighboring cities were informed. Around 720 hours of CCTV footage was scrutinised. The boy was traced to Kharar and handed over to parents. TNS

Tarushi bags gold in CBSE contest

Chandigarh: Tarushi Gaur, a student of The British School, Sector 44, has won gold in the CBSE National Competition held at SG Public School, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. She defeated Vanshika Singh of Kanpur in the semifinals and Kajal of Rajasthan in the final. TNS

Shuttlers felicitated

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Badminton Association felicitated Haryana’s Unnati Hooda and Anmol Kharb, Punjab’s Tanvi Sharma and Chandigarh shuttlers Nimar Kaur Virk and Rijul Saini for winning laurels in the national circuit. They were awarded with trophies, during the recently concluded Yonex-Sunrise All-India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament at the Sector 38 Sports Complex. TNS

Taekwondo gold for Jigisha

Chandigarh: Jigisha Sharma has claimed gold in the Chandigarh State Taekwondo Championship. Samiksha Sharma, Hemant Sharma, Bhumika, Puneet Sharma, Hargun Singh and Vicky also won gold in various categories. TNS

Twin TT gold for Harkunwar

Chandigarh: Harkunwar Singh of Gurukul Global School has bagged gold in the boys’ U-17 and U-19 singles events, and bronze in the men’s singles event, during the recently concluded 63rd Punjab State Open and Inter-District Table Tennis Tournament played at Corporation Table Tennis Hall, Jalandhar. The meet was organised by the Punjab Table Tennis Association.