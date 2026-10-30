Chandigarh: Two chargesheeted over Rs 12 lakh burglary at Manimajra dental clinic

The chargesheet was filed against Nitesh Sahni (21), a resident of Jagatpura, and Simran (24), a resident of Patti village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab.

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The case was registered under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Manimajra police station on August 17, following a complaint by Manpreet Singh Walia, a resident of MDC, Sector 4, Panchkula.

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Walia told the police that he ran a dental clinic under the name Life Care Dental Clinic at SCO No 836, 1st Floor, NAC, Mani Majra, Chandigarh.

He said on August 17, 2026, when he reached his clinic around 11.30 am, he noticed that the lock on his office drawer had been broken and the articles kept inside were scattered.

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On further inspection, he noticed that the glass pane of the rear window had been removed and was lying on the iron cover of the AC.

He found that two gold coins weighing 1 gm and 2 gm, cash amounting to Rs 12,75,000 and the cheque book for his Axis Bank account were missing.

During the investigation, Nitesh was arrested in the Gobindpura Road area near Uppal Marble, close to DC Montessori School in Manimajra.

The police said they recovered Rs 4.3 lakh, along with the complainant’s Aadhaar Card, visiting cards and other documents from him. Simran was arrested near Children Park in Gobindpura. Officials claimed that Rs 1.1 lakh and other documents were recovered from her.