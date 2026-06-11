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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Two-day boxing tournament from June 13

Chandigarh: Two-day boxing tournament from June 13

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:08 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) will organise the 39th Sub-Junior Boys and 20th Sub-Junior Girls Chandigarh State Boxing Championship from June 13 to 14 at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

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The verification of documents, entries and weigh-in will be held on June 12 (4 pm onwards). Boxers, who are either residents or studying in an educational institution in Chandigarh and born between January 2012 to December 31, 2013, will be eligible to participate in the tournament.

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