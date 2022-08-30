Chandigarh: Two get 20-yr RI in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Swati Sehgal, Special Judge, Fast Track Court, Chandigarh, has sentenced two persons to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting them in a POCSO case.

The police had registered a case on a complaint of the victim’s father in 2020. The complainant, a resident of Karnal, Haryana, told the police that his 14-year-old daughter was staying in a paying guest accommodation in Chandigarh and was taking coaching from an institute in Sector 34, Chandigarh. He used to talk to his daughter every day on phone. He last spoke to his daughter on phone around 11 pm on August 23, 2020. After that, her mobile was switched off.

He reached Chandigarh the next day and came to know that his daughter had left the PG around 4.30 pm on August 23. She neither returned to the PG nor went to her house. He suspected that someone had kidnapped his daughter.

After registering a case for the commission of offences punishable under Sections 363, 366 and 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act – 2012, the police arrested both accused.

In a statement to the police, the minor girl said one of the accused (29) was known to her family and he suggested her parents to send her to Chandigarh for coaching. After she got less marks in a test conducted by the institute, the accused threatened her that if she did not develop physical relations with him, he would tell her parents about her marks.

The victim said she was upset after his act. On August 23, 2020, another accused (21) met her. He offered her help and gave her something to eat and drink, following which she fell unconscious. After she regained consciousness, she found herself in a car at a park. She alleged that both accused were known to each other. She later informed the police about the incident.

The counsels for both accused argued that they were falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused while observing that “considering the plea of convicts, age of the victim and convicts, aggravating and mitigating circumstance, necessity of harmonious construction between deterrence against crime viz-a-viz reformative approach of punishment, hands of justice need not be tempered with mercy in the present case.” The court also recommended a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to be given to the victim by the District Legal Service Authority.

