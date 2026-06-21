Chandigarh: Two men make off with AC in daylight robbery

In a daring daylight theft, two bike-borne thieves stole a window air-conditioner from the ground floor of a house in Sector 38 (West).

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The incident took place on Friday at 3 pm, said Sanjeev Raina, the owner of the house.

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The theft was captured by a CCTV camera installed in their neighbour’s house.

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In the CCTV footage, two thieves could be seen arriving on a motorcycle. Both were not wearing helmets or masks.

One of them gets off the bike, opens the door of the house and picked up the AC lying inside the house compound.

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Raina said his family members were inside the house, but they did not hear any noise.

“I immediately called the police. However, no police personnel turned up,” he alleged.

“Later, I went to the Maloya station and submitted a written complaint,” Raina claimed on Saturday afternoon.