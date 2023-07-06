 Chandigarh: Two more held for snatching bid : The Tribune India

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: A day after a snatcher was nabbed by a woman and a pedestrian, the police arrested his two accomplices who had managed to flee the spot. Sonam (20) had reported that three persons riding a motorcycle tried to snatch her purse and mobile phone in Sector 48. While Kundan (23) of Jagatpura was nabbed, the other two escaped. They have been identified as Sohit (19) of Dhanas and Chandan (19) of Faidan village. TNS

Palsora resident’s mobile snatched

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile phone from Mohammad Arif of Paslora village. He reported that the bike-borne persons snatched his phone near his house. The police have registered a case. TNS

Man arrested for stealing phone

Chandigarh: A man has been arrested by for stealing a mobile phone. Paramjit Singh of Mohali reported that some person stole his phone from the ISBT, Sector 17. The police registered a case and later nabbed a suspect, Ajay Kumar (37), a resident of Sirsa. TNS

Cellphone stolen from fuel station

Chandigarh: Two persons reportedly stole a woman’s mobile phone. A resident of Dhanas reported that two unidentified persons, riding a scooter, stole her phone from a petrol station in Dhanas. A case has been registered at Sarangpur police station. TNS

Two nabbed for assault

Panchkula: Two persons have been arrested in a case of assault at Indira Colony. The suspects have been identified as Naseem Hasan, who resides in Indira Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, and Tajim Hasan, a resident of Rajeev Colony in Sector 17, Panchkula. Complainant Mohammad Dilsher of Indira Colony stated that the duo attacked him while he was standing in front of a shop of his aunt's son. TNS

Honour for Litterateur

Chandigarh: Litterateur and former director of Haryana Sahitya Akademi, Dr Chander Trikha, has been selected by the Bihar government for a prestigious honour for the year 2021-22 for his remarkable contribution in the field of Hindi literature. As a top honour, Dr Trikha will be conferred with the Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Samman. Under this, a citation and Rs 2 lakh are given. Trikha will be awarded in Patna on July 31. The former Haryana Sahitya Akademi director has written 52 books on various subjects. TNS

Sec 46 park gets open air gym

Chandigarh: A new open air gym was opened at the Sector 46-C public park today. The open air gym was inaugurated by Councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi, along with senior citizen CL Thappar and youngster Ansh Gupta. “With the installation of this gym, the children of the ward and the elders will be able to maintain good health by doing physical activity near their houses,” Gabi said. TNS

Thieves strike at Nayagaon house

Mohali: Miscreants stole Rs 5,000, two gold chains, two mangalsutra, two rings and three mobile phones from Dashmesh Nagar in Nayagaon on June 25. Complainant Tek Bahadur stated that he came to know of the theft on June 26 after which he reported the matter to police. A case of theft has been registered. TNS

‘Stop plying of illegal carts’

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Jeep and Tempo Union presented a memorandum to the administration to take action against those driving illegally modified carts fitted with bike engines. The union members said their business was affected due to these illegal carts. The owners of these unauthorised vehicles neither pay tax nor register their carts with the authorities and transport goods illegally. The union members said they had to pay installments and insurance charges too.

