Chandigarh: Two POs land in police dragnet

Chandigarh: Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the police. Yogendra, a native of Uttarakhand, who was declared a PO in August 2022, was arrested from Sector 31. Also, Vishal, a resident of Mauli Jagran, who was declared a PO on April 11, has been arrested. Both were produced before the court that sent them to judicial custody. TNS
Two booked for assaulting man
Chandigarh: Two persons have been booked for attacking a Sector 25 resident. Harsh claimed Prince, alias Ghinger, and an unidentified boy attacked him with stones near a wine shop at Dadu Majra Colony. A case under Sections 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS
Paver work kicks off in Sector 45
Chandigarh: Councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi of Ward No. 34 inaugurated laying of new paver blocks and curb channels alongside V4 Road from the police beat box in Sector 45 at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. During a visit by Commissioner Anindita Mitra, Gabi had brought the matter to her notice. He thanked the Commissioner for getting the work started.
