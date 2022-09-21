Chandigarh: Two vehicle thieves held

Chandigarh: The Crime Branch of the UT police have arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered a stolen scooter and a motorcycle from them. One of the suspects, identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Chenny (20), was arrested from Sector 52 and the other, Abhilash, alias Rohit (19), was nabbed from Sector 53. Both were riding the stolen two-wheelers when they were arrested. TNS
Low-pressure water supply
Chandigarh: There will be low-pressure water supply in the city during the evening on Wednesday. The following is the water supply schedule. Morning: 3.30 am to 9.30 am (normal supply). Evening: 6 pm to 8 pm (supply at low pressure). TNS
Illegal eatery, house razed
Panchkula: The District Town Planning Department demolished an under construction illegal dhaba and a house at Garida and Seeto Majra villages, respectively, in the periphery controlled area and the revenue estate of the Urban Area Act on Tuesday. District Town Planner Gunjan Verma said before taking action, show-cause notices were given to the violators, but the constructions were not removed following which the department took an action. TNS
Three snatching incidents in city
Chandigarh: Three incidents of snatching were reported from the city. In one of the incidents, complainant Satnam Singh, a resident of Mani Majra, stated that three motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched his mobile phone near his house. Another snatching incident was reported by Shiva Chaudhary of Zirakpur, who stated that two miscreants riding a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone near a government school at Ram Darbar, Phase II. The third snatching was reported by a woman resident of Dadu Majra Colony (DMC) whose purse containing a mobile phone, ATM and Rs 300 was snatched by an unidentified person riding a motorcycle. Separate cases have been registered in this regard. TNS
Peddler held with poppy husk
Chandigarh: The Operation Cell of the Chandigarh Police has arrested a drug peddler found in possession of poppy husk. The police said the suspect, identified as Raju Kumar Shah (22) of Bihar, was nabbed with 20.95 kg of poppy husk. He was arrested near the ISBT, Sector 43. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.
