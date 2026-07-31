Chandigarh: Two women among three held in separate credit card fraud cases

The cyber crime police station here arrested three persons in two separate credit card fraud cases over the past two days, taking the total arrests in one of the cases to five, officials said on Thursday.

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In the first case, the police arrested Ajay Singh, alias Ajay Singh Maan, 43, a resident of Delhi, on Tuesday.

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He is described by the police as the operator of a call centre linked to the fraud and the main accused in FIR registered on December 26, 2025.

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The police said the case related to a complaint by a Sector 45 resident, who was cheated of around Rs 1.73 lakh.

The police said a woman posing as an American Express Credit Card executive had persuaded the complainant to upgrade his SBI credit card and increase its limit. She sent the complainant a fake Google form link via WhatsApp, leading to unauthorised transactions after he clicked the link.

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The probe had earlier led the police to a call centre in Delhi, from where three women were arrested from a rented accommodation on January 7 while making fraudulent calls impersonating American Express executives.

Another accused, Sushil Kaushik, 40, was arrested from Haridwar on January 22. The police said he had arranged forged bank accounts and SIM cards, and helped route the cheated money to Singh.

During his interrogation, Singh disclosed involvement in procuring customer data and arranging mule bank accounts, SIM cards and digital tools used in the fraud, the police said. He has been sent to two days’ police custody.

In the second case, the police arrested two women from a rented accommodation in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on Tuesday in connection with the FIR registered on June 30.

The case was registered after a complainant was cheated of around Rs 1.92 lakh after fraudsters posing as SBI credit card representatives persuaded him to share OTPs, CVV and other card details on the pretext of improving his credit limit.

The police said the two women were found making fraudulent calls posing as bank representatives at the time of the raid. Ten mobile phones and several SIM cards were recovered from their possession.