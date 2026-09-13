Chandigarh: Two youths stabbed in Daria

Two youths returning home from a birthday party were stabbed by a group of assailants last night in Daria.

According to the allegations, the attackers first surrounded and beat them up before stabbing them.

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The victims — Suraj and Vijay — sustained serious injuries in the attack, suffering deep wounds to the head and stomach.

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Taking action, the Industrial Area police arrested Akash and Sahil, both residents of Daria. The police are currently interrogating the accused to identify others involved in the attack.

According to details, Vikas, a resident of Daria, was celebrating his son’s birthday on Friday. A party was hosted at his house for family members and others.

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Around 11.30 pm, after the gathering wrapped up, guests began heading home. As Suraj and Vijay stepped outside, a group of men cornered them near the house.

Had altercation over parking days go: Kin

The assailants were carrying knives. They started beating the two and stabbed them repeatedly. Amidst the chaos, a few other individuals arrived and joined in.

The youths’ family members alleged that the assault stemmed from an argument over car parking a few days ago.

The two sides had entered into an altercation.