DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Two youths stabbed in Daria

Chandigarh: Two youths stabbed in Daria

article_Author
Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:07 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Two youths returning home from a birthday party were stabbed by a group of assailants last night in Daria.

According to the allegations, the attackers first surrounded and beat them up before stabbing them.

Advertisement

The victims — Suraj and Vijay — sustained serious injuries in the attack, suffering deep wounds to the head and stomach.

Advertisement

Taking action, the Industrial Area police arrested Akash and Sahil, both residents of Daria. The police are currently interrogating the accused to identify others involved in the attack.

According to details, Vikas, a resident of Daria, was celebrating his son’s birthday on Friday. A party was hosted at his house for family members and others.

Advertisement

Around 11.30 pm, after the gathering wrapped up, guests began heading home. As Suraj and Vijay stepped outside, a group of men cornered them near the house.

Had altercation over parking days go: Kin

The assailants were carrying knives. They started beating the two and stabbed them repeatedly. Amidst the chaos, a few other individuals arrived and joined in.

The youths’ family members alleged that the assault stemmed from an argument over car parking a few days ago.

The two sides had entered into an altercation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts