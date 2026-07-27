Chandigarh: Union Minister Khattar attends Antyodaya Mela, highlights development push

Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday attended a one-day Antyodaya Mela organised at Panchayat Bhawan here.

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The event was held under the Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana 2.0.

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The scheme aims to eradicate poverty by raising income levels of economically disadvantaged families in Haryana. Through targeted interventions like skill development, job placements, financial aid, the scheme seeks to provide sustainable livelihoods and ensure a dignified quality of life for underprivileged families.

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Stalls were set up by various departments to provide eligible beneficiaries with information, on-the-spot application facilities and access to a wide range of schemes and public services during the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said the scheme aimed at transforming lives of poor families and strengthen their economic conditions.

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He said the scheme sought to make eligible families self-reliant by linking them with self-employment opportunities, skill development programmes, financial assistance and other welfare schemes.

The Union Minister visited stalls put up by different departments and reviewed the services being provided to the beneficiaries. He also interacted with a large number of visitors, listening to their needs and suggestions.

He said effective arrangements had been made to provide eligible beneficiaries with comprehensive information on government schemes, on-the-spot application facilities and timely delivery of benefits at a single location.

Hearing on power complaints tomorrow

An official spokesperson said the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum, Panchkula, will hold a hearing on July 28 from 11.30 am onwards.

The hearing will be held at the office of the Superintending Engineer, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Sector 5, Panchkula.

The forum will hear complaints relating to billing, voltage fluctuations, metering, disconnection and restoration of electricity connections, interruptions in power supply, deficiencies in service, safety and reliability.

The spokesperson said the forum would not entertain cases involving penalties for electricity theft or unauthorised use of electricity.