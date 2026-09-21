Chandigarh: Unions seek reforms in promotion policy

Representatives of employee unions from Haryana and Chandigarh have raised salary, promotion and service-related demands before the 8th Central Pay Commission. A delegation of service unions representing Group A, B and C employees of the office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit), Haryana, met officials of the Commission led by Ravindra Bhardwaj.

The delegation raised issues concerning salary structure, career progression, promotions, cadre anomalies and service conditions. Its demands included the grant of non-functional upgradation (NFU), revision of allowances, leave and LTC benefits, employee welfare measures and removal of stagnation in service.

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The delegation urged the Commission to examine the issues of different cadres separately and recommend measures to ensure equitable pay, adequate promotion opportunities and better career progression. The Commission is currently holding consultations with employees’ unions and other stakeholders.

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The union sought Level-6 as the entry-level post, citing recommendations of the fifth and sixth Central Pay Commissions. It also sought implementation of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021, with a four-year BSc qualification and entry designation.