Chandigarh University student assaulted, bike taken away

A second year MBA student of Chandigarh University was thrashed with baseball bats and sticks by a group of 15-16 assailants and his bike was taken away by them in full public view near Chai Aroma Cafe in front of Omega City in Kharar on Wednesday around 1am.

The injured Ayush Dwivedi has sustained serious head injuries and is admitted to a hospital.

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The City Kharar police station have registered a case against the unknown youths who came in three vehicles and have started investigation.

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In his statement to the police, Ayush Dwivedi said that last night around 1 am, he along with his friends Ayush Rohela and Arnav Jain were standing near Chai Aroma Cafe on his Bullet motorcycle and were about to go towards the flat of his friend Yash who lives in GBP Crest. During this time, a black jeep passed by them at a high speed. After some time, a white coloured car without a number plate came and stopped there. Seven to eight youths got out of the car, armed with sticks and baseball bats, and attacked them.

His friend Ayush Rohela fled the scene, while Arnav Jain stepped aside in fear.

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Ayush told the police that shortly after, two other vehicles arrived at the scene. One was a Thar and the other a black SUV. Eight to ten youth, armed with sticks, attacked him and threatened to kill him.

According to the victim, the baseball hit his head during the attack, causing severe bleeding. To save his life, he abandoned his motorcycle and hid in a nearby building under construction. The attackers searched for him for a long time but then fled in their vehicles. The victim alleges the attackers also took his motorcycle.

The police registered a case against unknown accused persons under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 191(3), 190, and 303(2) of the BNS on October 21 and initiated further investigation.