Chandigarh University student booked for harassing asst professor

The Kharar City police have booked a student of Chandigarh University for allegedly morphing obscene pictures of an assistant professor, sexually harassing her and threatening to disfigure her with acid after she rejected his advances.

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According to the complaint, the suspect, Rajat, a student of BECSE-AI ML, left a handwritten letter addressed to the assistant professor in the staff room on February 12, 2026, professing his love for her. Following this, a complaint was made to the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW).

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The suspect allegedly apologised to the teacher and promised not to repeat his conduct. However, he later started sending emails to her official email ID, seeking to approach her again to “sort out” the matter.

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Following his alleged misconduct, Rajat was suspended by the university authorities. He later approached the university authorities again along with his mother but was escorted out of the staff room with the help of security guards, the complaint stated.

The assistant professor alleged that the suspect had also threatened to disfigure her by throwing acid.

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She further stated that on August 22, she learnt that obscene AI-generated videos and pictures of her had been circulated among students and staff using a fake email ID.

On the basis of her complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 67(A) and 66(E) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 78(1), 75 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on August 24.