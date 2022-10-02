Chandigarh University video 'leak': Army man's police remand extended

Mohali, October 1
A Kharar court today extended the police custody of the Army man, Sanjeev Singh, a native of Samba in J&K, for two days and sent Sunny Mehta of Rohru in HP, Rankaj Verma and a girl student to judicial custody in the Chandigarh University video ‘leak’ case.
The accused were remanded in five-day police custody on September 26 after the fourth suspect, Sanjeev (29), was arrested from Arunachal Pradesh. The forensic report of the devices seized from Sanjeev is expected in a day or two.
A member of SIT said the questioning of the three suspects was over. “We have probed their role and scanned their phones. Only the forensic report of Sanjeev's devices is yet to come,” she said. When asked whether the bank accounts and e-wallets of the suspects had been probed, she said: "We have conducted a thorough investigation.”
