Chandigarh University video ‘leak’ case: Kharar court sends four suspects to 5-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 26

The Kharar court on Monday sent the four suspects in the Chandigarh University video “leak” case to five-day police remand.

The fourth suspect, Army man Sanjeev Singh of Samba, was produced for the first time, after he was arrested from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh on September 24. The other three suspects were already on seven-day police remand which ended today. During the questioning, the police will try to find out how many videos were made and who all are involved.

SIT head Gurpreet Kaur Deo was present at the Sadar Kharar police station today morning where the suspects were kept.

Suspect Rankaj Verma has applied for the bail and will be heard on Tuesday. Another suspect Sanjeev Singh is accused of calling up and sending messages to the suspect girl, asking her to click more photos and videos, said the police.

Earlier, 23-year-old Rohru youth Sunny Mehta, 31-year-old Rankaj Verma and 23-year-old CU student were arrested under Sections 354-C of IPC and the IT Act after massive protests erupted amid allegations of videos of students being made in the hostel washroom. The Chandigarh University authorities, however, dismissed the allegations as “false and baseless”.