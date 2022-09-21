Chandigarh University video row: Experts inspect washroom of hostel for potential bugging

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 20

For the second day today, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) scanned the crime scene on the Chandigarh University campus, Gharuan, and recorded the statement of the hostel warden in the video leak case.

Students leave for their home as Chandigarh University, Gharuan, has declared non-teaching days till September 24. Vicky

Kharar DSP Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi visited the campus again to take the investigation further. Experts, led by Forensic Science Lab Deputy Director Ashwani Kalia, scanned the common washroom on the seventh floor of D Block of the Le Corbusier hostel and checked for any potential bugging. The forensic report of the inspection will be given to the SIT shortly.

Some of the girl students and hostel inmates had said they feared using the washrooms. The police said the cyber experts had been roped in to investigate the case and no loose ends would be left in the investigation.

Ropar Range DIG Gurpreet Bhullar said: “We are investigating the case deeply to allay students’ apprehensions. The statement of the hostel warden has been recorded.”

In the leaked video, the woman suspect is seen admitting to the fellow students that she is being pressured to send the objectionable photos and videos of the girls.

“The investigation is on and a lot of things are cropping up. We are verifying the facts,” said SIT in-charge Rupinder Kaur Bhatti. The police have arrested a 23-year-old Rohru youth, Sunny Mehta, a 31-year-old man, Rankaj Verma, and a 23-year-old Chandigarh University student under Sections 354-C of IPC and the IT Act.