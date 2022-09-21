Students unable to contact girls who exposed suspect in Chandigarh University video row

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 20

Students of Chandigarh University, Gharuan (Mohali), have been alleging that they are not able to contact the girls, who initially confronted the woman suspect on Saturday for making their objectionable videos in the common washroom.

A video clip surfaced on the social media on Sunday morning, in which the suspect is seen confessing that she had made videos of some girls and shared those with her male friend, who is in Shimla.

According to students, these girls did not take part in the protest on Sunday and it is suspected that they might have been made to remain silent in order to suppress the matter.

“The students are being pressured into leaving the hostel for a week by the head warden. They’re already traumatised. None of the girls, who confronted the suspect, is coming out now. On Sunday also, we asked the girls to come out of their hostel and join us, but a few turned up. They are also being manipulated by the management,” alleged a woman student of the university.

These girls had taken part in the protest on Saturday night after the incident came to light. Another woman student shared, “On Sunday morning, I saw the warden taking many residents out of the D block where the incident happened. They were probably being taken to the office of Dean, Student Welfare. These girls are not seen on the campus now. They might have been sent back home on that day. These girls had evidence, but the warden pressured them to delete the videos as well.”

Most girls staying at the D block of LC Hostel are newcomers. “On Sunday night, a few girls, who had confronted the girl for making obscene videos, came out of their hostel. One of the girls was saying that her videos had been made and she had seen those in the suspect’s phone. We could not spot her the next day,” said a BTech student of the university.

Meanwhile, Prabhdeep Singh, HoD, Media Centre of CU, said, “The university has been shut for seven days. The girls might have gone home.”