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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh UT Administrator Kataria lays foundation stone of Rs 12-crore Sukhna Choe project

Chandigarh UT Administrator Kataria lays foundation stone of Rs 12-crore Sukhna Choe project

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:49 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria participates in the ground-breaking ceremony for the Sukhna Choe bridge project at Bapu Dham on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a high-level bridge over Sukhna Choe at Bapu Dham to improve road connectivity between Manimajra and Sector 26.

The Administrator was accompanied by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad. The bridge is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 12.25 crore and is targeted for completion within 12 months from the commencement of construction work. It will provide safer, smoother and uninterrupted connectivity to commuters throughout the year.

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The new bridge will address traffic congestion and frequent disruption in connectivity during the monsoon season. The existing causeway is narrow and has limited capacity to handle traffic, leading to congestion, particularly during peak hours. It also gets submerged when water level in the Sukhna Lake rises and its floodgates are opened during the monsoon season, forcing the closure of vehicular movement. The high-level bridge will overcome these issues and ensure that traffic between Manimajra, IT Park, Mansa Devi Complex and Panchkula and Sector 26 continues to move without interruption, even during the monsoon.

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The project includes the construction of a 450-metre road stretch, comprising a 57-metre bridge and approach roads on both sides. The bridge will have two carriageways, each 9.50-metre wide, and dedicated pedestrian-cum-cycle tracks measuring 2.50 metres on either side. Safety features such as railings and crash barriers will also be installed. It will connect with the existing four-lane approach roads to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

The project will improve road safety, ease traffic congestion and strengthen connectivity between important parts of the city, benefiting daily commuters and residents of the area.

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