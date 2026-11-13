Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh UT opens membership for two all-weather swimming pools

Chandigarh UT opens membership for two all-weather swimming pools

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:51 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Children enjoy a swim at the all-weather pool in Sector 39, Chandigarh, on Thursday.
Advertisement

The UT Sports Department has opened membership for the city's two all-weather swimming pools for the winter session and revised user charges across its existing facilities for both summer and winter sessions. In a notable change, players (swimmers) will now pay more than registered students.

Membership has been opened for the Sector 23 all-weather pool and the newly converted facility at the Sector 39 Sports Complex. The winter session will continue till March 31 next year, followed by the summer session from April 1 to October 31. This will be the first time the department operates two swimming pools simultaneously during winter.

The winter timings are 6 am to 7 am for trainees and 7 am to 12 noon for family and other members (one-hour slots). In the evening, the pool will remain open from 2 pm to 3 pm for the public, 3 pm to 4.30 pm for trainees and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm for family and other members (one-hour slots).

The department has appointed coaches in different shifts at both facilities. An official said memberships had been opened online and users could access the pools after completing mandatory checks. Water temperature at both facilities would be maintained at body temperature.

Advertisement

User fee revised

For the two all-weather pools, winter charges have been fixed at Rs 2,400 for students, Rs 3,900 for players, Rs 5,000 for recreational users and Rs 999 for senior citizens. During summer, the charges will be Rs 2,100, Rs 3,600, Rs 4,200 and Rs 999, respectively.

For the Nursery Pool, Sector 23, and pools in Sectors 8, 27, 38 (West), 34, 43, 50, 56 and Mani Majra, the summer charges have been revised to Rs 2,100 for students, Rs 3,600 for players, Rs 5,000 for recreational users and Rs 999 for senior citizens.

Advertisement

A source said the higher fee for players was justified as many professional swimmers were financially independent, while those pursuing studies in local schools, colleges or other institutions would continue to pay the student rate.

Besides the two UT facilities, all-weather swimming pools are also available at golf clubs in Chandigarh and Panchkula, and Panjab University.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts