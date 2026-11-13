Chandigarh UT opens membership for two all-weather swimming pools

The UT Sports Department has opened membership for the city's two all-weather swimming pools for the winter session and revised user charges across its existing facilities for both summer and winter sessions. In a notable change, players (swimmers) will now pay more than registered students.

Membership has been opened for the Sector 23 all-weather pool and the newly converted facility at the Sector 39 Sports Complex. The winter session will continue till March 31 next year, followed by the summer session from April 1 to October 31. This will be the first time the department operates two swimming pools simultaneously during winter.

The winter timings are 6 am to 7 am for trainees and 7 am to 12 noon for family and other members (one-hour slots). In the evening, the pool will remain open from 2 pm to 3 pm for the public, 3 pm to 4.30 pm for trainees and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm for family and other members (one-hour slots).

The department has appointed coaches in different shifts at both facilities. An official said memberships had been opened online and users could access the pools after completing mandatory checks. Water temperature at both facilities would be maintained at body temperature.

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User fee revised

For the two all-weather pools, winter charges have been fixed at Rs 2,400 for students, Rs 3,900 for players, Rs 5,000 for recreational users and Rs 999 for senior citizens. During summer, the charges will be Rs 2,100, Rs 3,600, Rs 4,200 and Rs 999, respectively.

For the Nursery Pool, Sector 23, and pools in Sectors 8, 27, 38 (West), 34, 43, 50, 56 and Mani Majra, the summer charges have been revised to Rs 2,100 for students, Rs 3,600 for players, Rs 5,000 for recreational users and Rs 999 for senior citizens.

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A source said the higher fee for players was justified as many professional swimmers were financially independent, while those pursuing studies in local schools, colleges or other institutions would continue to pay the student rate.

Besides the two UT facilities, all-weather swimming pools are also available at golf clubs in Chandigarh and Panchkula, and Panjab University.