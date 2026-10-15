Chandigarh: Vaidhavi, Gopal win carrom singles titles

Gopal Kakkar and Vaidhavi Mamgain lifted the men’s and women’s singles titles during the 35th Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament, which concluded at St Stephen’s School in Sector 45 here.

Kakkar outclassed Himanshu Shekhar 23-07 18-21 20-13 in the final.

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In the semifinal, he had defeated Aman Batra 05-20 16-12 22-04, while Shekhar managed to defeat Deepak S Bisht 24-16 13-17 22-15.

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Vaidhavi clinched the women’s singles title by defeating Ayesha 07-17 25-00 25-13.

In the semifinal, Vaidhavi defeated her sister Sangini 25-07 24-25 25-07 and Ayesha thrashed Maryam 21-06 14-25 24-18.

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Advik wins sub-junior final

In the boys’ sub-junior final, Advik defeated Adhiraj Sood 00-06 08-02 08-00, while Khushi Aggarwal got better of Mudra to win the girl’s sub-junior final 12-02 11-00.

Mahesh Sekhri, general secretary of the Chandigarh Carrom Association, distributed prizes among the winners.