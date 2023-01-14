Chandigarh-Vidarbha match ends in draw

Chandigarh, January 13
The Ranji Trophy match being played between hosts Chandigarh and Vidarbha ended in a draw on the fourth day without a ball being bowled at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, here today. The match was not played on the first two days due to dense fog and wet ground.
Vidarbha scored 307 runs for the loss of six wickets in their first innings. In reply, Chandigarh managed to score 16/1, before the match was stopped due to wet ground.
Meanwhile, Punjab defeated Jammu and Kashmir by four wickets in their Group D encounter at the PCA stadium in Mohali on Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
'Why can't TV news anchor be taken off air': Supreme Court on hate speech
Hate speeches complete menace, we want free and balanced pre...