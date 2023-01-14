Chandigarh-Vidarbha match ends in draw

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 13

The Ranji Trophy match being played between hosts Chandigarh and Vidarbha ended in a draw on the fourth day without a ball being bowled at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, here today. The match was not played on the first two days due to dense fog and wet ground.

Vidarbha scored 307 runs for the loss of six wickets in their first innings. In reply, Chandigarh managed to score 16/1, before the match was stopped due to wet ground.

Meanwhile, Punjab defeated Jammu and Kashmir by four wickets in their Group D encounter at the PCA stadium in Mohali on Friday.

