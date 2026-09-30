Chandigarh waste row: HC seeks MC affidavit on processing capacity, dumping

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to file a specific affidavit by the Municipal Commissioner setting out the city’s waste-processing capacity and giving an undertaking that no waste generated in Chandigarh was being dumped at any other location.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor also asked the Corporation to specify the time required to clear the accumulated waste at Dadumajra and confirm that the entire quantity would be processed at the Corporation’s own facility.

Advertisement

Appearing for the Municipal Corporation, senior advocate Gaurav Mohunta told the Bench that around 10,000 plants had been planted in the area and that the Corporation was currently processing about 250 tonnes of mixed waste a day. Dry and wet waste had already been removed, leaving only mixed waste, estimated at around 7,000 metric tonnes.

Advertisement

The Corporation submitted that the remaining mixed-waste dump was expected to be cleared shortly. It further stated that the upgraded processing facility at Dadumajra had a capacity of approximately 450 tonnes per day, against which about 200 tonnes of wet waste and 100 tonnes of dry waste were being received daily. As the existing capacity was sufficient, the proposal for an additional plant had been shelved, the Court was told.

Petitioner-advocate Amit Sharma, appearing in person, disputed the Corporation’s assertions. He submitted that although the height of the Dadumajra dump had been reduced, the underlying problem continued, with waste allegedly being transported to and dumped at other locations in Punjab and Haryana as well as around economically weaker section housing areas in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

“The dump there from the mountains has been reduced. However, in the same breath, I submit that they are throwing dump elsewhere,” he told the Bench.

Sharma also questioned the repeated extensions of deadlines for putting adequate waste-processing facilities in place. He submitted that the Municipal Corporation had earlier assured the Court that the problem would be resolved by 2022, subsequently shifted the deadline to 2024 and then to 2026, while there was still no clear timeline for a permanent solution.

He also disputed the processing-capacity figures placed before the Court, pointing out that the numbers had varied in successive affidavits and submissions. Referring to an earlier proposal for setting up a plant, he submitted that the Corporation had spent around Rs 25 lakh on its project report before the proposal was scrapped, and alleged that the Court had consequently been misled.

Sharma further submitted that although the Corporation claimed to have issued around 15,000 challans for violations, no action had been taken against any officer responsible for the continuing problem.

When the Corporation’s counsel described the allegation of dumping outside Chandigarh as hearsay, Sharma referred to the Corporation’s own pleadings, pointing out that an FIR had been registered in Punjab in connection with such allegations.