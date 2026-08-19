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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh waterlogging: MC councillors' resentment forces F&CC meeting deferment

Chandigarh waterlogging: MC councillors' resentment forces F&CC meeting deferment

Mayor Saurabh Joshi flags inactive QRT teams and water entering houses, showrooms; councillors raise concerns over ward development agendas

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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People make their way through waterlogged Madhya Marg after heavy rain in Chandigarh on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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Chandigarh Municipal Corporation councillors expressed strong resentment over the waterlogging witnessed across the city on Tuesday evening following heavy rain and the alleged failure of the official machinery to tackle the situation at a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) held on Wednesday.

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As the meeting started, Mayor Saurabh Joshi raised the issue of problems faced by residents due to waterlogging.

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Joshi said that during Tuesday's heavy rainfall in Chandigarh, QRT teams were reportedly not found active on the ground in several areas, even as severe waterlogging resulted in water entering a number of houses and showrooms, causing serious inconvenience to residents and traders.

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The Mayor said he received many calls regarding waterlogging and himself visited several areas, including Sector 16, and called officials to help residents.

Councillors also raised serious concerns that development agendas pertaining to their respective wards were not listed in the F&CC meeting in a timely manner, resulting in unnecessary delays in public-interest development works.

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In view of the councillors' strong resentment against officials over these two issues, Wednesday's F&CC meeting was deferred.

A total of 10 agendas were placed in the meeting, including a proposal for the purchase of six petrol-engine hedge trimmer machines, construction of walking tracks in various parks of Sector 34, upgradation of Scooter Market in Sector 40-C, raising of water meter chambers for Chandigarh Housing Board EWS four-storey small flats houses, and augmentation and strengthening of the water supply distribution network along with other allied works in Ram Darbar, Chandigarh.

Another member of the committee, Jasbir Singh Bunty, said it was a total failure of the machinery during Tuesday's rain.

He said waterlogging had exposed the preparedness of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Despite spending crores of rupees, road gullies were not cleaned properly, leading to waterlogging, he added.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain damaged roads at many places. The patchwork done on roads was washed away.

Ranjit, a resident of Daria village, said almost all roads had been damaged after the rain. Roads in Manimajra also developed many potholes, posing a risk of accidents to commuters.

Meanwhile, the AAP Chandigarh unit has announced that it will stage a protest against the Municipal Corporation over waterlogging and the poor drainage system on August 20 at the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17.

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