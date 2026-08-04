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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh weather alert: Morning showers soak Chandigarh; more rain likely during the day

Chandigarh weather alert: Morning showers soak Chandigarh; more rain likely during the day

The fresh spell led to waterlogging and flooding at several low-lying areas, roads, streets, markets, parking lots, rotaries and busy junctions, causing traffic snarls during peak school and office hours

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:18 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The IMD has forecast continued rainfall activity over Chandigarh during the day.
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Chandigarh woke up to light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning, a day after medium to heavy showers lashed parts of the Tricity on Monday evening, bringing further relief from the prolonged hot and humid weather but once again exposing the city’s weak storm-water drainage infrastructure.

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The rain began around 6 am and continued intermittently, disrupting the morning rush hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert during the morning, warning of light to moderate rain over the next two to three hours across Chandigarh and adjoining areas.

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The fresh spell led to waterlogging and flooding at several low-lying areas, roads, streets, markets, parking lots, rotaries and busy junctions, causing traffic snarls during peak school and office hours. Slow-moving traffic and inundated roads inconvenienced office-goers, schoolchildren and other commuters, while recurring flooding once again raised questions over the effectiveness of the city's storm-water drainage system despite annual pre-monsoon desilting and maintenance drives.

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The overnight rain also brought a marked fall in temperatures. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius, a sharp 2.5-degree decline from the previous night. The minimum was 3 degrees below normal, making it the coolest night in Haryana and Chandigarh and the second coolest in Punjab, after Hoshiarpur, which recorded 23.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, Chandigarh city recorded 4 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, while the IAF airport observatory recorded 29 mm during the same period, indicating that heavier showers were concentrated around the airport area.

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The morning rainfall followed Monday evening’s showers, which had arrived after a largely dry day despite a yellow alert. Although the latest spell has provided further respite from the heat, the city’s monsoon continues to remain below normal. The seasonal rainfall deficit, however, is expected to narrow further after the latest rainfall is incorporated into the IMD’s cumulative records.

The IMD has forecast continued rainfall activity over Chandigarh during the day, with intermittent spells of rain likely to persist under the influence of the active monsoon system.

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